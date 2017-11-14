Julian Draxler speaks on his Paris Saint-Germain future

German international Julian Draxler has insisted that he is not eyeing an exit from Paris Saint-Germain despite his reduced playing time at Parc des Princes this term. The 24-year-old has recently been linked with a move to long-term admirers Arsenal.





Draxler joined the French giants from Wolfsburg during the 2017 January transfer window and played a key role for the club in the backend of the last season.



However, he has struggled to make a similar impression this term with the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe limiting him to just eight starts in his 14 appearances in Ligue 1 and Champions League.



Despite this, Draxler has suggested that he has no intention of leaving Les Parisiens in the near future, and he is aiming to achieve domestic and European success with the club.



"I am not thinking about leaving the club in winter or even in the summer," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror. "I am right in the middle of the season with PSG and solely concentrating on our big targets. Now is not the relevant time to think about my immediate or near future."



Draxler has netted 12 goals in 39 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain since his £31m move from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg at the start of 2017.

