Juventus priced out of move for Hector Bellerin

Serie A champions Juventus have reportedly decided to switch their attention elsewhere after being priced out of a move for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin .

The Spain international has cemented himself as the first-choice right-back for Arsenal in the past few seasons, and his progress has attracted interest from Juventus and ex-club Barcelona.



A recent report from Tuttomercato suggested that the Old Lady could make an attempt to sign Bellerin as they look to add more options on the right side of the defence.



However, the same source has now claimed that the Gunners have placed a hefty £40m price tag on Bellerin's head, and Juventus may be forced to look elsewhere next summer.



Bellerin is currently contracted at the Emirates until the summer of 2022, and an exit looks highly unlikely in the future owing to his strong relationship with manager Arsene Wenger.



The former La Masia graduate has turned out over 125 times for the north London giants since making his first-team debut during the 2013/14 season.









