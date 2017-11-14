Real Madrid lower Gareth Bale asking price

Real Madrid have reportedly reduced their transfer valuation for Gareth Bale amid the continuous interest from Manchester United.





The Wales international has struggled with regular injuries over his four-year spell at the Bernabeu and Los Blancos are prepared to cut their losses by offloading him next year.



According to Spanish outlet AS, the European champions have come down from their initial £100m valuation, and they are now willing to offer the Welshman to United for a sum between £62m and £69m.



The report adds that Zidane regrets his decision to keep hold of Bale last summer after having turned down an alleged approach from Jose Mourinho's United.



Bale was initially expected to return from a calf injury for the weekend's local derby versus Atletico Madrid, but he has since suffered a thigh strain which could keep him sidelined until December.



The former Tottenham Hotspur man has featured in just nine of Real Madrid's 19 games this season with his last outing coming in the 3-1 Champions League triumph over Borussia Dortmund.

