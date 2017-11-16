Serie A giants lining up January move for Willian

Serie A side AC Milan are reportedly plotting a winter attempt to pursue Chelsea forward Willian. The Brazil international has been a regular from the substitutes' bench this campaign.

The Rossoneri have endured a tough start to the Italian top-flight, and they are presently 13 points adrift of Napoli after just 12 games into the season.



As a result, the club's hierarchy are considering the position of manager Vincenzo Montella, but this has not stopped them from planning for the upcoming transfer window.



According to Calciomercato, the San Siro giants have identified Willian as a potential target for the New Year with Chelsea willing to offload the winger at the right price.



Willian has started just six Premier League matches this campaign, and Antonio Conte is apparently open to selling him to pursue compatriot Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.



A host of Chinese Super League clubs are also keeping tabs on the 29-year-old, who was named as Chelsea's Player of the Year during the 2015/16 season.

