Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic to feature against Newcastle United?

Both Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make their injury comebacks for Manchester United during Saturday's Premier League game versus Newcastle United.

Pogba, 24, sustained a hamstring injury against Basel in mid-September while Ibrahimovic has been out with a knee ligament damage suffered during the back end of last season.



A recent report from The Telegraph cited that the Magpies game could come too soon for Pogba with Mourinho unlikely to take any risks with his leading midfielder.



However, according to The Sun, the Frenchman has made good progress than initially thought, and he is in contention to make the matchday squad this weekend.



The report adds that Ibrahimovic could also make a surprise comeback from the bench having joined in full training with his fellow teammates this week.



Marcos Rojo is the other long-term injury absentee for United, but he has already stepped up his comeback by featuring for the Under 23s against Athletic Club in the Premier League International Cup.

