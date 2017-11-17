Jose Mourinho eyeing shock reunion with Chelsea defender

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing surprise reunion with David Luiz who has fallen out of favour under Chelsea manager Antonio Conte .

The Brazil international questioned Conte's tactics in the wake of an embarrassing 3-0 Champions League defeat at AS Roma, and this saw him being axed from the matchday squad for the league game over Manchester United which the Blues won by a 1-0 scoreline.



Conte has since insisted that he 'does not know' whether Luiz can regain his starting role, and this appears to have caught the attention of United manager Jose Mourinho, The Express claims.



It is added the self-proclaimed Special One could make a move for Luiz next summer, or even earlier should the Blues be prepared to offload his services.



Luiz featured for a solitary season under Jose Mourinho between 2013 and 2014 before he made the switch to Paris Saint-Germain for a then-record fee of £50m for a defender.



Chelsea make the visit to west Midlands to take on West Bromwich Albion this weekend, and there is little to suggest that Luiz could replace Andreas Christensen in the starting lineup.

