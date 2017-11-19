Chelsea, Arsenal eyeing move for Brazilian contract rebel

Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal could reportedly pursue a Bosman move for Shakhtar Donetsk forward Bernard at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has hit form with the Ukrainian giants after a couple of average seasons, and his decision to turn down a fresh deal has captured interest from several European clubs.



Brazilian side Palmeiras have contacted Bernard over a potential return home, but according to UOL Sport, the attacker would prefer to stay in Europe with Chelsea and Arsenal among the leading contenders for his services.



With just seven months left on his contract, Shakhtar have placed a £11.5m price tag on Bernard for the January transfer window, and this could yet force the English pair to make respective bids at the turn of the year.



Bernard has enjoyed good success with Shakhtar this campaign with three league goals while he recently bagged a brace in the Champions League triumph over Dutch giants Feyenoord.



The former Atletico Mineiro graduate was tracked by Tottenham Hotspur back in the summer of 2013, but then-boss Andre Villas-Boas decided against making a move.













