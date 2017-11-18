Antonio Conte reacts to Eden Hazard's performance versus West Brom

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was pleased with the performance of both Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata during Saturday's 4-0 Premier League win over West Bromwich Albion.

Hazard stole the show with a brace at the Hawthorns while Morata was equally impressive with a goal and assist to boost his season's tally.



Speaking after the game, Conte was impressed with the linkup play between the pair and hailed the performance of the latter, who he feels is back to full fitness.



Conte told reporters, as per ESPN: "We performed very well. Morata and Hazard have a great link - they are now 100 percent fit. It is easy to forget that we started the season without Hazard.



"Today Eden played very well. I think he showed a great patience, despite some situations very strong. He has to continue in this way now that he is 100 percent. He is enjoying to play with us."



The Blues have now registered three Premier League wins on the trot, and this has seen them jump to third in the standings following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the north London derby.



Chelsea have a tricky test at Liverpool next weekend and Antonio Conte's side have a job in hand to secure a positive result with Mohamed Salah, in particular, flourishing for the Reds up front.



The former Blues forward has been a revelation for Liverpool playing on the right side of the attack, and he is currently the leading scorer in the Premier League with nine goals in 12 outings.





