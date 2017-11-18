Jose Mourinho: 'Paul Pogba is different class'

Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho was full of praise for Paul Pogba who put in a man of the match performance against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Frenchman had missed 12 games for United with a hamstring injury, but he managed to make an instant impact on his return as he bagged a goal and assist versus the Magpies.



In the aftermath of the game, Mourinho heaped praised on the former Juventus man, who has emerged as the perfect partner to Nemanja Matic at the heart of the United midfield.



He told BT Sport: "Paul Pogba is different class - Paul and Nemanja Matic grew up together at the start of the season and are the engine of the team. It was in Paul's hands, how many minutes to play until he began to feel fatigued. It was a great performance from him."



Zlatan Ibrahimovic also made his injury comeback during the game after recovering from a nasty knee injury which could have spelled an end to his career in April.



Both Ibrahimovic and Pogba could earn valuable gametime in midweek where Manchester United will look to secure their Champions League knockout spot with a positive result versus Basel.

