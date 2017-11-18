Newcastle turn down chance to sign Stefano Sturaro

Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro , who has been linked with a January transfer move to Premier League side Newcastle, will stay put in Turin. According to the player's agent, Sturaro will fight for a place in the Juve first team.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who has been on the books at Juventus since 2014, has been in and out of the first team since his arrival in Turin and is reportedly unhappy at a lack of first-team football. According to reports from Italy, Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is a huge fan of the 5 foot 11 defender who has four caps for Italy.



Sturaro, who was a member of Italy's squad for Euro 2016, is valued at around 18 million euros and is considered one of Italy's brightest prospects. Newcastle have been told that they have a limited budget to spend in January, but manager Benitez has made the Italian his primary transfer target.



Sturaro has three years remaining on his contract and had the experience of playing at Genoa prior to his move to Juventus.



"It is a pleasure for Stefano to be sought after by Italy and abroad at every market session. In Premier, for example, attentions always come from teams like Everton and Newcastle ,” Stefano's agent Stefano Volpi told reporters. “But honestly, everything is very premature, he is thinking of continue to do well to Juventus."

