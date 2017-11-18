Riyad Mahrez not thinking about January transfer window

Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez has stressed that he is not thinking the January transfer window as it could have a dip in his performances for the Foxes. Arsenal and Chelsea have recently been associated with his services.

The Algeria international handed in a formal transfer request at the end of the season and was desperate to join a club where he could achieve more success in terms of trophies.



AS Roma approached to pursue the Premier League winner during the summer transfer window, but they eventually pulled out of the race after failing to match the Foxes' valuation.



Speaking to Sky Sports News, Mahrez said that he is content with his stay at the King Power Stadium and won't contemplate an exit with plenty of time left till the New Year.



He said: "Yes I am happy, I am happy, I'm here four years and I love this club. I am very happy. I don't want to think about [January]. We still have 12 games to go until January, so if I think about January now I'm not going to play football. I need to play and concentrate on football and the team and we will see."



Leicester are currently positioned 12th in the Premier League standings, with three wins in their opening 12 games. Aside from Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester have faced the rest of the top-six clubs, and they have the opportunity to build up momentum against clubs in and around them during the festive period.

