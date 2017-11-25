Roma to pursue Manchester United defender?

Serie A giants AS Roma are reportedly looking at the prospect of signing Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian during the winter transfer window.

The Italy international has largely played a back-up role at Old Trafford with Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young being the preferred picks for the right and left-back positions respectively.



According to Corriere dello Sport. the Giallorossi are prepared to offer an escape route to the former Torino man as they seek a replacement for Rick Karsdorp, who is sidelined for the season with an ACL injury.



The report adds that the Capital outfit will propose to take the Italian on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer at the end of the 2017/18 season.



Despite the speculation, Jose Mourinho could block any move for Darmian in January as United do not have much backup, should Valencia be given a rest in between.



The Italian has managed just eight appearances in the Manchester United this term, but he has previously revealed his ambition to fight for his future rather than pushing for a move elsewhere.









