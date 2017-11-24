Chelsea receive injury boost on key player prior to Liverpool clash

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that Victor Moses will make the bench when the Blues face off against Liverpool in Saturday's Premier League game.

The Nigeria international sustained the injury during the shock 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace last month, and Cesar Azpilicueta and Davide Zappacosta have since taken turns to feature in the vacant right wing-back spot.



Speaking in the leadup to the Reds clash, Conte revealed that Moses is back to full fitness, although he requires some time in order to get back to his old self.



He said, as per ESPN: "His condition is good. He needs a bit of time to recover the best form, but tomorrow he is in our squad. I want to bring him on the bench and then to decide if there is the necessity to put him in [the team] or not."



Chelsea have built up momentum over the past month with four consecutive league victories, but they still face a stiff challenge against Liverpool, who normally perform to the best of their abilities at Anfield.



The reigning champions are currently nine points adrift of table-toppers Manchester City, and they cannot risk going further behind if they are to defend their title.









