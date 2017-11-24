Arsenal in move for Frenchman Jean-Christophe Bahebeck?

Arsenal have been linked with a surprise January transfer window move for Utrecht forward Jean-Christophe Bahebeck. The 24-year-old is currently enjoying life at the Eredivisie side, but the interest of the Gunners could mean that his spell in the Netherlands is cut short.





The centre-forward, who had a spell at PSG but was unable to force his way into the first-team on a regular basis, had four separate loan agreements with Troyes, Valenciennes, Saint-Etienne and Pescara before deciding to move to Utrecht. Since his move to Holland, Arsene Wenger has ensured that his scouts keep monitoring the forward in action and the Gunners could now table a shock 3 million euro transfer move for the versatile attacker.



Bahebeck had been considered one of the finest young players at PSG, but the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar reduced the opportunity of regular playing time.



It is understood that Arsenal scout Gilles Grimandi has been deployed at least 10 times to watch Bahebeck in action over the past three years.

