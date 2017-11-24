Yann Karamoh on Arsenal radar

Arsenal have deployed head scout Gilles Grimandi to monitor the progress of Inter Milan's on loan forward Yann Karamoh . The French under-21 international who is playing for the San Siro side on loan from Caen is considered one of his country's brightest prospects.

The Ivory Coast-born forward caught the eye for Caen's team having come through the ranks as a 16-year-old making his debut for Caen's second string side. First-team football followed in 2016 and the player has been on Arsene Wenger's radar ever since.



Impressive performances for Caen meant that Karamoh would make a move to Inter Milan on a two year deal, but having failed to force his way into the Nerrazzurri's squad on a regular basis, Karamoh could cut short his loan spell and return to France. A move to Arsenal could then be on the cards for the 19-year-old.



Arsene Wenger has recently brought in a new head scout in Sven Mislintat and the German has already sat down with the Arsenal boss to discuss potential targets, with Karamoh seemingly one of the names on a potential shopping list.

