Emre Can agrees terms with Juventus?

Serie A holders Juventus are reported to have agreed personal terms with Liverpool midfielder Emre Can , whose contract expires at the end of the season.

The Germany international has regularly been linked with a move to Turin with Juventus executive Giuseppe Marotta publicly admitting that Can is one of the club's future transfer targets.



Can will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs in the New Year, but according to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have all but sealed an agreement with the 23-year-old.



Jurgen Klopp has recently admitted that he is hopeful of extending Can's stay at Anfield, but the strong link with Juventus could urge the Reds to accept a cut-price deal for his services in January.



Can has been a regular fixture under Klopp during the ongoing campaign, and he has managed to start in 12 matches across all competitions. The Confederations Cup winner is likely to line up at the heart of the midfield when Liverpool entertain Chelsea in Saturday's late Premier League kick-off.

