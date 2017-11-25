Lionel Messi commit his future to Barcelona until 2021

Lionel Messi has ended speculation over his future by signing a fresh four-year contract with Barcelona. The Argentina international has had a £626m buy-out clause inserted into his new deal.





Back in July, the Catalan giants announced that a deal had been verbally agreed with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, although Messi's delay in inking the contract generated doubts over his future.



However, the 30-year-old has finally ended the uncertainty by putting pen-to-paper on a fresh deal which will keep him at Camp Nou until the summer of 2021.



"FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi signed on Saturday morning a new contract that will keep the Argentinian superstar at the Club through the 2020/21 season. The buyout clause was set at €700m. Thus, by the time the new deal expires, the 30-year-old striker will have spent 17 years with the first team," a statement on the club's official website read.



Messi was promoted to the Barcelona first-team back in the 2004-05 season and he has since won eight La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns with the Blaugrana.



The Argentine has started the current campaign in his usual fashion with 16 goals in 19 outings, and his performances have helped Barcelona create a four-point gap between themselves and second-placed Valencia in La Liga.















