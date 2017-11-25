Arsenal midfielder admits he could move on

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has admitted that he could be pushed for a fresh challenge elsewhere, should his situation not improve before the end of the season.

The England international has just seven months left on his current contract, but he is still reluctant to pen an extension unless he receives regular Premier League football.



In a report covered by ESPN, Wilshere insisted that he could be forced to address his situation next summer if he remains out of contention for the Premier League duties.



"Of course I want to be playing. It's difficult when you play every three weeks. I'm still determined to win my place back, I'm working hard and we'll see what the future holds. If I can get in or I can't," he said.



Wilshere has been a regular in the Gunners' Europa League and League Cup outings, but he has managed just over 25 minutes of first-team action in the Premier League.



With the festive schedule coming up, Wenger is likely to rotate his squad, and this could offer an opportunity to Wilshere among others including Mohamed Elneny and Francis Coquelin in central midfield.



Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka are expected to feature at the heart of the midfield when they visit east Lancashire to face Burnley in Sunday's Premier League outing.

