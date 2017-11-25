Antonio Conte sends warning to Chelsea board over Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that the club risk losing 'may be the best goalkeeper in the world' in Thibaut Courtois , should they fail to make progress over contract negotiations.

The Belgium international has just over 18 months left on his Blues deal, and he is currently holding out for a £200,000-a-week plus wage in order to prolong his stay, HLN reports.



Speaking in the lead-up to the Liverpool game, Conte stressed the need to extend the contract of Courtois, who he feels could become the best shot-stopper in the world in the future.



"I can say Courtois is one of the best, maybe the best goalkeeper in the world. He is a player very important for Chelsea. But the renewal of contract is a task for the club," he is quoted as saying by ESPN.



"Maybe he is now the best but, for sure, in the future for this goalkeeper [he will be the best]. As you know very well, if a big player decides to not sign a new contract it is very difficult for the club to face this issue."



Courtois has kept three straight clean sheets for Chelsea in as many Premier League matches, and he could expect to be busy this afternoon where the Blues face a testing challenge versus Liverpool.



Jurgen Klopp's side have conceded just a solitary goal in their six home matches this term, but the Blues will still fancy their chances of finding the scoresheet with Dejan Lovren prone to making mistakes

