Manchester United receive boost in pursuit of Atletico Madrid ace

Manchester United have reportedly been given the green light to pursue the services of Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez in the New Year.





The Uruguay international has struggled to earn regular gametime this season with Diego Godin and Stefan Savic preferred ahead of him in the central defensive role.



According to The Mirror, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been alerted by the player's situation and could be prepared to trigger the £60m release clause in his contract.



The report adds that the Spanish outfit may accept a fee lesser amount as well, with Juventus also said to be on the hunt for the former Danubio graduate.



United are understood to be looking for defensive reinforcements amid the inconsistent performances of Victor Lindelof whilst the Old Lady are yet to find a replacement for Leonardo Bonucci, who joined AC Milan in the summer.



Gimenez, 22, has managed just six starts for Diego Simeone's side, who are third in the Spanish La Liga this season. He is currently contracted to Atleti until 2020.

