Jurgen Klopp to block loan move for left-back

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will reportedly block Andrew Robertson from securing a loan move during the second half of the campaign.

The Scotland international has not made a Premier League appearance since mid-September with Klopp opting to surprisingly drop him from matchday squad on a few occasions.



As a result, the 23-year-old is said to have informed the German of his desire to pursue a temporary deal elsewhere, although Klopp is unlikely to favour the option, The Sun reports.



Alberto Moreno is currently the preferred choice on the left side of the defence, while James Milner and Joe Gomez could also slot into the position if required.



Liverpool have made a steady start to their Premier League campaign, and they find themselves two points adrift of Arsenal, who hold the final Champions League spot.



The Merseyside giants face an away trip to Stoke City in midweek where they will fancy their chances of a win with Mohamed Salah in sparkling form upfront.

