Arsenal, Liverpool to fight for Paris Saint-Germain attacker

Arsenal and Liverpool are prepared to go head-to-head in the pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Julian Draxler during the winter transfer window.





According to The Mirror, Les Parisiens could offload the services of Draxler in the New Year as they look to meet the Financial Fair Play requirements for the campaign.



The French giants pursued a world-record £198m deal for Neymar earlier in August, while they are also expected to make Kylian Mbappe's loan move from AS Monaco permanent for £166m next summer.



As a result, they are under immense scrutiny, and the club are prepared to sell at least one of their key first-team players in order to balance their financial books.



Arsene Wenger has been a long-term admirer of the former Wolfsburg man, but the Gunners are likely to face strong competition from Jurgen Klopp, who is looking to lure the World Cup winner to Anfield instead.



Despite the speculation, Draxler has previously insisted that his focus is solely on the Capital outfit, whom he joined less than a year ago from the Bundesliga.









