Arsenal legend expects Mesut Ozil to join Manchester United

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright feels Mesut Ozil is pretty much certain to join Manchester United at the end of the current campaign.

The Germany international has just seven months remaining on his existing deal, and he has yet to give an indication of a proposed extension.



Ozil will be free to speak to foreign clubs in the New Year, but Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the World Cup winner.



Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Wright is frightful at the prospect of watching Mesut Ozil join rivals United on a Bosman next summer, he said: "Mesut Ozil on a free to Manchester United looks a shoo-in. I'm sure Jose would love to do that. That would frighten me to death. He is a great talent and having great players around him would lift him up as well."



Ozil has started the new season in decent fashion with one goal and three assists in 10 Premier League appearances. He missed out the previous outing at Burnley with illness, and it is likely to be the case for Wednesday night's Premier League outing versus Huddersfield.

