Barcelona identify Tottenham Hotspur attacker as prime target for the New Year

Barcelona have reportedly earmarked Tottenham Hotspur attacker Christian Eriksen as their prime target for the winter transfer window. Blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde is keen to add a creative midfielder to his ranks in January after failing with multiple bids for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho last summer.





The La Liga leaders have recently been linked with Coutinho and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, but according to Don Balon, and they have now set their sights on luring Eriksen from Spurs.



Eriksen has been in good form for the north London giants this term, contributing four goals and three assists whilst he also popped up with a hat-trick which helped Denmark progress to the World Cup finals in Russia via the playoffs.



As per Don Balon, Barcelona feel the 25-year-old has the potential to progress further in his playing career, unlike Coutinho and Ozil, who are deemed close to their peak.



Spurs have previously dismissed the talk of Eriksen leaving at any price, and they are said to value Eriksen beyond the world-record £198m sum paid by Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar last summer.

