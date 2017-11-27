Arsenal 'ready to sell' Jack Wilshere in January

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to part ways with midfielder Jack Wilshere in January rather than lose him on a Bosman at the end of the season.

The England international has been a regular in the Gunners' Europa League campaign, but he has managed just three substitute appearances in the Premier League this term.



Wilshere came on for a 20-minute cameo during his side's 1-0 win over Burnley on Sunday afternoon, but his future is still uncertain having totalled only 48 minutes of league action this season.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has previously cited his ambition of keeping Wilshere, but according to The Express, he could be forced to offload the playmaker with contract talks yet to progress.



Despite the ongoing speculation, Wilshere could earn his first Premier League start of the season against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night with Mesut Ozil likely to miss out with illness.



Alex Iwobi largely struggled to make an impact during the Clarets win on Sunday, and this could divert Wenger's attention to Wilshere, who has impressed on more occasions than not this season.



Aside from Wilshere, Arsenal are also mulling over the future of star pairing Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, whose contracts are due to expire in June 2018.

