German midfielder Emre Can could make a surprise move to La Liga hopefuls Valencia. The Liverpool creative midfielder will be out of contract on June 1st.





Juventus and Bayern Munich are amongst a host of teams closely monitoring Can’s situation at Anfield but it is now Valencia who are leading the race for the talented youngster.



Jurgen Klopp has opened talks with the midfielder but so far Can has yet to have agreed terms on a fresh deal.



Can is believed to favour a move to another country for a new challenge, thus would be likely to reject a transfer to Germany despite the interest of Bayern Munich. High flying Valencia are hoping to continue their recent momentum with a busy summer on the transfer market next summer.



International clubs will be allowed to open talks with Emre Jan on January 1st and discuss a potential free transfer move.



Can would reportedly become Valencia’s highest paid player and earn around 200,000 euros per week at The Mestella stadium.

