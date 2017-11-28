Man Utd in shock link for Arjen Robben

Manchester United are rumoured to have been linked with a sensational move for Dutch forward Arjen Robben . The Bayern Munich forward’s contract at the Bundesliga side will expire next June.





The former Chelsea star has long hinted that he could end up in the Premier League to finish his professional career.



According to multiple reports, Man Utd coach Jose Mourinho is considering a move for Robben on a year long contract next summer. Mourinho, who managed Robben at former club Chelsea, is looking to add further experience to his squad next summer and sees Robben as a suitable option.



Robben has been a loyal Bayern player for the best part of a decade and is looking to make a move to England for one final stint in the Premier League.



It is understood that Spanish duo Valencia and Atletico Madrid are also weighing up a surprise move for the veteran winger.



Robben has informed his agent that he does not want to extend his contract with the Bavarian side.

