Everton plan to sign former Arsenal graduate in January

Everton are reportedly eyeing a winter attempt to sign former Arsenal youth product Oguzhan Ozyakup.

The Turkey international is currently in the ranks of Besiktas, where he has celebrated back-to-back league triumphs.



According to Fotomac, the Merseyside outfit are preparing an approach for the 25-year-old playmaker, who is open to the prospect of a Premier League comeback this winter.



Ozyakup is currently contracted to Besiktas until the end of the season, but the Istanbul giants are hoping to tie him to an extension, although it could have a meagre release clause of just £9m.



The former Gunner has been dubbed as the Turkish 'Zinedine Zidane' during his time in Istanbul, and his performances in recent seasons have earned him the right to own the captain's armband.



Meanwhile, a separate report from The Sun suggests that the Toffees could face potential competition from Arsenal with Arsene Wenger looking for a replacement for contract rebel Mesut Ozil.



Oguzhan failed to make a single Premier League appearance during his four-year spell with the north London giants before sealed his move to Besiktas for just £400,000 in 2012.

