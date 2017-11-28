Harry Kane keen on Real Madrid switch?

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has reportedly informed his close mates that he is eager to pursue a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The England international has attracted interest from a number of elite clubs after having amassed 109 goals for Spurs in just over 150 appearances across all competitions.



French marksman Karim Benzema only inked a four-year contract at the Bernabeu earlier in the summer, but his struggles upfront have urged Los Blancos to prepared a big-money deal for the Spurs forward.



Kane has previously insisted that he is fully focused on his role with the north London giants, but Don Balon suggests that the Englishman fancies playing alongside Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.



The report adds that the 24-year-old has already made intentions clear to those closest to him, and he is ready to snub any approach from Los Blancos' fierce rivals Barcelona.



Kane has amassed 15 goals in 17 matches in all competitions this season, including nine in 12 top-flight outings. He is currently contracted to Spurs until the summer of 2022.

