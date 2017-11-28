Antonio Conte confirms key defender has been ruled out of Swansea City clash

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has confirmed that David Luiz will play no part for the Blues during Saturday's Premier League clash against Swansea City.





The Brazil international had an off-field dispute with Conte in early November, and he has since managed just one appearance in the Champions League.



Speaking ahead of the Swansea City game, the Blues boss revealed that Luiz will not make the matchday squad versus Swansea as he is struggling with a nagging knee problem.



"I can tell you who are the players not available for tomorrow [to face Swansea City]: Luiz, for a knee problem, and Musonda," he told reporters, via Standard Sport.



The Italian manager added that he is unsure when Luiz would return back to first-team action as the Blues prepare for a hectic schedule in the month of December.



Chelsea have another 10 matches to play before the turn of the year, and their weekend game versus Newcastle United is scheduled less than 72 hours after the Swans clash.

