Antonio Conte delivers Victor Moses fitness update

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has suggested that Victor Moses may have to wait for a while to become a regular after overcoming a hamstring injury.

The Nigeria international had been sidelined for six weeks with a muscular problem before making the bench for last weekend's 1-1 draw versus Liverpool, where he failed to come onto the pitch.



Moses is expected to once again feature in the matchday squad for tonight's league outing versus Swansea City, although Conte has stressed that he is not assured of a start just yet.



"He is in contention but at the same time I have to make the best decision for every player," he is quoted as saying by Standard Sport. "For sure Victor is back from a bad injury and needs a bit of time to find the best physical condition. He is an important player for us."



Despite this, Conte has vowed to rotate his squad during the festive period, where they face a total of 10 matches before the turn of the year. The Premier League holders face a testing trip to London rivals Arsenal in early January, and Conte will hope to have his squad at full strength prior to the encounter.

