Chelsea boss talks up Tammy Abraham's ability

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has stressed that it was the right decision to loan out Tammy Abraham to Swansea City for the current campaign.

The 20-year-old joined the Swans on a season-long loan earlier in the summer, and he has since contributed four goals and one assist in 13 Premier League outings.



As a result, the Blues graduate has also earned international recognition with England having earned his first senior cap during the 0-0 draw versus Germany earlier this month.



Speaking in the leadup to the Swansea game, Conte said that the youngster is getting 'good experience' at the Liberty Stadium, and he is a good prospect for the west London giants in the future.



"I think to talk about Tammy now is very, very soon. For sure we are talking about a young player with a really good prospect for Chelsea's future. To go on loan was the best decision for him and the club. He is playing regularly and getting good experience," he is quoted as saying by ESPN.



Abraham is ineligible to face parent club Chelsea when the Swans take on the reigning champions at Stamford Bridge tonight. The Welsh outfit have endured a tough run of results, and this sees them second-last in the Premier League table, only ahead of basement side Crystal Palace on goal difference.

