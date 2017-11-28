Granqvist linked with Brighton move

Brighton and Hove Albion are looking to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window with a move for Sweden international Andreas Granqvist . The centre-back was an important member of the squad that successfully knocked out Italy to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next year.

Granqvist, who currently plays in Russia for Krasnodar, has been with the club for several years and is ready to leave in search of Premier League football.



The centre-back is wanted by Brighton coach Chris Hughton, who is looking to add defensive mettle to his squad in preparation for the difficult league campaign after Christmas.



Granqvist is likely to move to England for a fee of around £3 million and will sign an 18 month deal at the club.



Granqvist was a hugely influential part of the team that knocked out Italy from the World Cup playoffs and those performances have reminded scouts across Europe that the Swede can still do a job at the highest level.



The 34-year-old is also a target for German club RB Leipzig.

