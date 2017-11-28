Eliaquim Mangala in January exit?

Man City centre back Eliaquim Mangala is likely to leave the Premier League leaders in January. The French defender is on the radar of numerous clubs across Europe, but his former club Porto are favourites to land the defender.





Man City boss Pep Guardiola informed Mangala that he had no future at the club last summer, but the defender decided to continue his stint at the Etihad Stadium and fight for a place in the first team.



An injury to John Stones has meant that Mangala has been on the bench in recent City games but a return to action in January for Stones could see Mangala headed for the exit door.



Porto and Feyenoord are amongst the teams monitoring the defender and are both prepared to pay up to 17 million euros for the defender.



City paid 35 million euros for Mangala but are prepared to take a loss after an unsuccessful spell at the club for the Frenchman.



Mangala has two years remaining on his contract with the club.

