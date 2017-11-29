David Wagner prepares to meet 'living legend' Arsene Wenger

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is excited by the prospect of meeting 'living legend' Arsene Wenger during Wednesday night's Premier League clash against Arsenal.

The Terriers head coach will be facing Wenger for the very first time, and he will be hoping for a similar performance to that versus Manchester City, which saw them nearly clinch a draw.



In an interview with Sky Sports News, the German is eager to meet 'living legend' Wenger on Wednesday night, where the Terriers face a stiff challenge at the Emirates.



"It looks like the chances we have (to beat Arsenal) are not the highest, but when the game starts this doesn't count. It's Arsenal away, a very tough team," Wagner told Sky Sports News.



"Arsene Wenger is a legend who gave football so much and it's exciting to meet him and his team. I meet him for the first time tomorrow. He is a manager legend, a living legend and it's exciting, he has done a lot for football in this country."



The Gunners have won their last 11 Premier League games at the Emirates, and this happens to be their longest winning streak at home since leaving Highbury back in 2006.



Arsenal are currently positioned fourth in the top-flight with 25 points, and they stand the chance of increasing their gap to the trailing pack which includes Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

