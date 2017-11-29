Everton confirm imminent appointment of Sam Allardyce

Everton have confirmed that Sam Allardyce will become their new head coach once he finalises terms over a long-term contract this afternoon.

The 63-year-old has been out-of-work since his resignation from Crystal Palace earlier in the summer, and he recently distanced himself from the Toffees vacancy.



However, the Merseyside club have now confirmed that they are on the cusp of signing the experienced manager, who is likely to watch his new team from the stands tonight.



"Sam Allardyce will be at USM Finch Farm this afternoon to finalise terms on becoming the new manager of Everton Football Club," a statement read on the club's Twitter account.



David Unsworth has taken over as the caretaker manager over the past six weeks, but his tenure has been largely unsuccessful with just one win recorded across all competitions.



The club assistant is expected to stay in charge for tonight's Premier League outing versus West Ham United, who are now managed by former Toffees head coach David Moyes.



Everton are currently two points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United, and they will be determined to avoid a defeat amid their recent injury woes which have seen both Michael Keane and Leighton Baines sidelined.

