Riyad Mahrez reveals how close he came to joining Arsenal

Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez has confirmed that Arsenal had held negotiations with the Foxes back in the summer of 2016, and there was a 50/50 chance of him joining the north London giants.

In an exclusive with The Mail, the Algeria international revealed that he had made contact with Gunners' chief negotiator Dick Law, but ultimately a move could not materialise.



He told The Mail with regards to his failed Gunners move: "And what became of that chance? I don't know what happened. It's football. You never know what will happen."



Despite this, he still harbours the ambition of winning more titles in his playing career after helping the Foxes win their maiden Premier League crown during the 2015-16 season.



AS Roma failed with multiple bids for Mahrez during last summer's transfer window, and he could yet pursue a fresh challenge in the New Year owing to his impressive league form this season.



Mahrez has notched three goals and four assists in the current season which includes a brilliant curler which clinched Leicester's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

