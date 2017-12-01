Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for Neymar's signature?

Manchester United are likely to offer stiff competition to Real Madrid, should Neymar decide on a fresh challenge away from Paris Saint-Germain in the future.

The Brazil international became the world's most expensive recruit during the summer after Les Parisiens paid up a fee close to £200m to buy-out his Barcelona contract.



Neymar has since made a strong contribution with 15 goals and nine assists across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain, but the 25-year-old is still said to be discontent with his new surroundings.



European champions Real Madrid have been touted as potential candidates to pursue Neymar in the coming seasons, but according to The Mail, Jose Mourinho may also make an approach for the prolific goalgetter.



Cross-town rivals Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in Neymar, whose contract at Parc des Princes lasts until the summer of 2022.



Paris Saint-Germain are currently holding a ten-point advantage over second-placed Marseille in Ligue 1, and Neymar and co. will look to extend the lead further against newcomers Strasbourg on Saturday.

