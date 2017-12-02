Mesut Ozil hints at Real Madrid comeback?

Arsenal attacker Mesut Ozil has opened up the possibility of joining Real Madrid where he could work alongside manager Zinedine Zidane .

The Germany international has been reluctant to discuss a fresh contract at the Emirates, and as things stand, he is likely to leave the club on a free next summer.



Speaking to Football Mgzn, Ozil hinted about the prospect of re-joining the European champions by insisting that he is still in contact with Zidane.



"When I got to Real Madrid and met him, my hands were sweating and I was nervous. But Zidane was very kind and positive. We still have contact from time to time," he said.



Ozil has been in fine touch for Arsenal of late with three assists and one goal since November, and he is one of the players to watch for during the Gunners' late kick-off versus Manchester United this evening.



Arsenal are currently two points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool and qualifying for the Champions League is likely to be their minimal aim after their failure to do so during the previous campaign.





