Toby Alderweireld to push for Tottenham Hotspur exit

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly concerned over the situation of Toby Alderweireld , who is reluctant to extend their contract beyond the summer of 2019.

The Belgium international is among a set of key players who are at loggerheads with the Spurs hierarchy due to their unwillingness to raise their wage structure.



According to The Mail, talks between Spurs and Alderweireld have stalled with the north London club reluctant to offer him a significant increase on his £50,000 a week wages.



As a result, the Belgian is in no rush to extend his contract, and this has caught the eye of Manchester City, who landed the services of Kyle Walker from Spurs earlier in the summer.



Alderweireld sustained a hamstring problem during 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid last month, and this has coincided with Spurs' lean run which has included just one win in four league outings.



The 28-year-old is expected to miss the festive schedule as a result, and Spurs will hope that his absence does not increase their four-point gap to arch-rivals Arsenal, who occupy the final Champions League spot.

