Barcelona plan to tempt Arsenal with part-exchange deal for Mesut Ozil

Barcelona are reportedly looking to convince Arsenal to sell Mesut Ozil in the New Year by offering Arda Turan in a player-plus-cash deal.

The Germany international has just seven months remaining on his Gunners contract, and talks over an extension have not progressed as of now.



According to The Star, the Catalan giants are planning to sign Ozil in the New Year, and they are prepared to offer Turan in an attempt to loosen Arsene Wenger's grip on the German.



Wenger has regularly stressed his intention to keep hold of Ozil, and he recently admitted that the World Cup winner could be risked for the final six months of his existing deal.



Ozil's teammate Alexis Sanchez is also experiencing a similar situation, but Wenger has insisted that it would take something unbelievable for the pair to leave in January.



The former Real Madrid man has contributed one goal and three assists since the international break, and the Gunners' faithful will be expectant of a strong performance from him during this weekend's Manchester United game.

