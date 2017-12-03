Tottenham Hotspur set price for Danny Rose

Manchester United will reportedly have the opportunity to sign Danny Rose in January, should they agree to match Tottenham Hotspur's £45m asking price.

The England international criticised Spurs' transfer policy in an exclusive interview with The Sun earlier in the summer, and he has therein been sparingly used by Mauricio Pochettino.



Rose has managed just two Premier League starts since his recovery from a knee injury, and he was most recently a substitute during Spurs' 1-1 draw against Watford, where they held on for most of the second-half with 10 men.



According to The Star, the north London giants have begun their search for a new left-sided defender, and they could offload Rose to United if they are willing to match their £45m valuation.



Ashley Young has been fabulous for United in the left-back/left wing-back role this term, but Mourinho is still looking for a specialist in the position, who can stay for the long-term.



Luke Shaw is currently on the periphery of the United first-team, and Rose's potential arrival in January could spell an end to his Old Trafford career which has been plagued by injuries prior to this season.





