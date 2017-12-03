Jurgen Klopp responds to latest Coutinho speculation

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has seemingly rubbished speculation linking Philippe Coutinho with a move to Barcelona during the January transfer window.

The Brazil international had been the subject of multiple offers from the Catalan giants in the summer, but the Reds remained firm on their not-for-sale stance.



A recent report from Don Balon cited that the Reds could cash in on Coutinho for a fee of around €145m (£128.05m) during the upcoming transfer window, but Klopp has laughed off the suggestion.



In a report covered by ESPN, Klopp said: "Named a price? Interesting. There is absolutely nothing to say about this. Of course Phil is still essential for us. Should we stop thinking about him in the moment just because there are more stories about him in the newspapers in Spain?"



Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has also distanced himself from the speculation by citing that he is unwilling to discuss anything related to the Liverpool playmaker.



Liverpool jumped to fourth place in the Premier League standings following a 5-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Falmer Stadium yesterday. Coutinho stood out in the game, contributing two assists and one goal against Chris Hughton's side.

