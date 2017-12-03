Mohamed Salah wanted at Real Madrid?

Egypt head coach Hector Cuper has revealed that Spanish champions Real Madrid are interested in pursuing a future move for in-form Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah .

The 25-year-old joined the Merseyside giants from AS Roma in the summer, and he has since notched 16 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions.



Salah has recently been linked with a surprise move to Atletico Madrid, and his national team boss has now claimed that the European champions are also keeping a watch on his close services ahead of a potential move next summer.



"I've received confirmed news revealing Real Madrid's interest in Salah, but let's not rush things," he told ON Sport TV. "To me, he is in an amazing position right now."



Salah still has more than four years on his Anfield contract, and Liverpool are in a comfortable position to knock back offers from his suitors in the coming seasons.



Liverpool have faced a similar situation with Philippe Coutinho, who is a prime target for Barcelona, but they have so far remained firm on their not-for-sale stance.

