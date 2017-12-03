Arsenal were not 'decisive enough' against Manchester United - Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger feels the Gunners were not 'decisive enough' as they succumbed to a 3-1 loss to Manchester United this weekend.

The north London giants went 2-0 down in the space of just 15 minutes as Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard pounced on defensive mistakes from Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi respectively.



Alexandre Lacazette reduced the deficit with a close-range finish in the second period, but Lingard popped up with his second goal of the evening to secure a 3-1 win for United.



In a report covered by BBC Sport, Arsene Wenger felts the Gunners had enough chances to get back into the game, but his side were not 'decisive moments' in the crunch moments.



He said: "I think we didn't start well at all at the back and we are guilty of that. Despite being 2-0 down we should have come back - we had enough chances. We produced excellent quality, but were not decisive enough."



"We were too on the edge mentally maybe - you cannot be in a game like that. It was a mystery yes [to not score more], but David de Gea was man of the match by a clear mile."



De Gea made a Premier League record-tying 14 saves during the encounter including a double block to deny Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez, which could have equalled the scores at 2-2.



The Gunners will now shift their attention to the Europa League, where they face BATE Borisov in the final group game at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have already qualified for the last-32 of the competition with the top spot, and Wenger is likely to offer opportunities to some of the club's younger graduates versus the Belarusian giants.









