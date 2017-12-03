Arsenal to retain interest in Sevilla midfielder?

Arsenal could reportedly revive their interest in Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, who has seemingly had a fall-out with the Spanish club.

The Frenchman was substituted midway through the 3-3 Champions League draw versus Liverpool due to his average showing, and he has since been asked to train alone after questioning manager Eduardo Berizzo's decision.



According to The Mirror, the Andalusian club could be tempted to cash in on N'Zonzi in the New Year as his reduced gametime will decrease his overall transfer valuation.



N'Zonzi recently earned his maiden cap with the France national side owing to his bright form over the past year, and he is said to favour a return to the English top-flight.



Arsene Wenger's side failed with a tentative enquiry for the former Stoke City man in the summer, but they could be tempted to trigger his £35m release clause during the winter transfer window.



Arsenal have struggled to gain control at the heart of the midfield in the big games with Granit Xhaka, in particular, failing to track back his opponents as evidenced during yesterday's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United.

