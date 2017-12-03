Thibaut Courtois to leave Chelsea on a Bosman?

Premier League holders Chelsea would prefer losing Thibaut Courtois on a free transfer in June 2019 rather than selling him to Real Madrid next summer.





The Belgium international has just over 18 months left on his present contract, and he has so far stalled on talks over a proposed extension.



According to The Sun, the Blues are well aware of Los Blancos' interest, but they would still be prepared to risk Courtois for the entirety of the 2018/19 season.



Courtois spent three years on loan with Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014, and a return to Madrid is something he would fancy with his family settled in the Spanish capital.



The Belgian shot-stopper has been in good form for the Blues this campaign, keeping nine clean sheets in 21 outings across all competitions. He is likely to feature in Chelsea's final Champions League game on Tuesday night where they face an exciting encounter against ex-club Atletico Madrid.



Atleti face a must-in situation to take advantage of any setback for AS Roma, and Antonio Conte will be determined to oust the visitors, who have been regulars in the final four of the competition.

