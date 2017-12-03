Manchester United consider recalling on-loan defender

Manchester United are reportedly considering the prospect of recalling Timothy Fosu-Mensah as they are furious of his treatment under Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson .





The Netherlands international joined the Eagles at the start of the 2017/18 season, and he was a regular under former manager Frank de Boer.



However, with the change in management, Mensah has seemingly lost his place, and he has not made a single appearance for the south London side since the last international break.



According to The Sun, United are not amused by the teenager's struggles for gametime at Selhurst Park, and they are planning to activate a recall clause in his contract during the winter transfer window.



Fosu-Mensah, who is primarily a centre-back by trade, can also feature in central midfield or on the right side of the backline. The Dutchman has appeared in nine Premier League matches for Crystal Palace this term. He has also made a mark with the Netherlands, with whom he earned his maiden cap in August.

