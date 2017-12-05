Manchester United confident of striking deal for Tottenham Hotspur defender

Manchester United are reportedly confident of wrapping up a winter agreement for Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose .

The England international returned from a long-term knee injury earlier in the campaign, but he has since struggled to hold onto a regular spot in the starting lineup.



Rose has managed just two Premier League starts since mid-September, and he is understood to be unsettled after he left out of the north London derby versus Arsenal last month.



According to The Mail, United are now confident of securing a £50m deal for the left-back, who is currently playing second fiddle to Ben Davies for the Premier League duties.



Ashley Young has shone playing in the make-shift position of late, and Mourinho could yet be tempted to delay the move with the Englishman ineligible to feature in the Champions League.



Rose's arrival at Old Trafford could trigger the exit of one of Luke Shaw, Daley Blind or Matteo Darmian with the former having failed to make a single league appearance this term.

