Jose Mourinho confirms two potential starters for Manchester United's game vs CSKA Moscow

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that both Paul Pogba and Sergio Romero will start Tuesday night's Champions League clash against CSKA Moscow.

Romero has been playing second fiddle to David de Gea in recent seasons, and the Argentine is set to earn just his third appearance of the campaign with the latter offered an extended rest following his excursions during the 3-1 win over Arsenal last weekend.



Meanwhile, Mourinho has also decided to start Paul Pogba against CSKA as he wants the Frenchman to continue his impressive form of late despite being sent off in the triumph over the Gunners.



He told MUTV: "He's very happy to play tomorrow. It's the match that matters. He's very happy to play tomorrow and to try to keep his momentum because since he was back from injury, he's been phenomenal."



Elsewhere, Nemanja Matic has been ruled out of the encounter with Mourinho citing that the Serbian is carrying an injury which he sustained during the 4-2 win over Watford last month.



Manchester United are currently top of their Champions League group with 12 points, and Mourinho will want a strong performance in the final game at Old Trafford, where they are unbeaten this term.

